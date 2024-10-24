Left Menu

Rookie Sensation Mao Saigo Leads in Thrilling Opening at Maybank Championship

LPGA Tour rookie Mao Saigo leads the Maybank Championship after a stunning 9-under 63 in the first round. Haeran Ryu follows closely, while defending champion Celine Boutier seeks to climb up the ranks. Highlights include Saigo's impressive putting and fierce competition at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.

LPGA Tour rookie sensation Mao Saigo dazzled on Thursday, delivering an extraordinary performance with a 9-under 63, securing a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Maybank Championship.

South Korean golfer Haeran Ryu trails closely behind, with two competitors tied for third place, two strokes off the pace set by Japan's Saigo at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.

Defending champion Celine Boutier remains a formidable force; her play on Asian tours recently has been impressive, with back-to-back top-10 finishes. Starting strong with a 67, she currently shares the 11th spot, eagerly eyeing the lead as the championship unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

