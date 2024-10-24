Kagiso Rabada's Stellar Performance Secures Historic Win for South Africa

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada's impressive haul of 6-39 proved pivotal as South Africa achieved a decisive victory over Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday, marking their first cricket Test triumph in Asia in 10 years.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 307 in their second innings earlier in the day, setting up a target of 106 for the visitors. South Africa chased it down comfortably, reaching 106-3 in 22 overs, just before lunch on day four. The hosts, having managed only 106 in their first innings, struggled to recover from South Africa's reply of 308, bolstered by Kyle Verreynne's century, which earned him the player of the match title.

"It's a really good performance. Incredibly tough for the team to put four days of good cricket together," commented South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram, praising the bowlers and batters for their crucial contributions. Kagiso Rabada, who ended the match with nine wickets, once again showed his prowess, while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed eight wickets for Bangladesh.

