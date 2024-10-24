India Dominates New Zealand in Pune with Stellar Bowling
India bowled New Zealand out for 259 on day one of the second test in Pune. Spinner Washington Sundar impressed with a 7-59 haul, supported by Ashwin's 3-64. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra led New Zealand's scoring with 76 and 65, respectively. New Zealand had won the previous match convincingly.
The match set a competitive tone as India aims to balance the series against New Zealand's strong start.
