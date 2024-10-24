India Dominates New Zealand in Pune with Stellar Bowling

On Thursday, New Zealand's cricket team was bowled out for 259 in their first innings against India during the second test in Pune. India's spin bowler, Washington Sundar, delivered a stellar performance with figures of 7-59, complemented by Ravichandran Ashwin's 3-64.

Despite their efforts, New Zealand couldn't surpass India's refined bowling attack, with Devon Conway contributing a notable 76 runs and Rachin Ravindra adding 65 runs to the total. This match comes after New Zealand's impressive win by eight wickets in the series opener.

The match set a competitive tone as India aims to balance the series against New Zealand's strong start.

(With inputs from agencies.)