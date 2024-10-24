Left Menu

India Dominates New Zealand in Pune with Stellar Bowling

India bowled New Zealand out for 259 on day one of the second test in Pune. Spinner Washington Sundar impressed with a 7-59 haul, supported by Ashwin's 3-64. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra led New Zealand's scoring with 76 and 65, respectively. New Zealand had won the previous match convincingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:59 IST
On Thursday, New Zealand's cricket team was bowled out for 259 in their first innings against India during the second test in Pune. India's spin bowler, Washington Sundar, delivered a stellar performance with figures of 7-59, complemented by Ravichandran Ashwin's 3-64.

Despite their efforts, New Zealand couldn't surpass India's refined bowling attack, with Devon Conway contributing a notable 76 runs and Rachin Ravindra adding 65 runs to the total. This match comes after New Zealand's impressive win by eight wickets in the series opener.

The match set a competitive tone as India aims to balance the series against New Zealand's strong start.

