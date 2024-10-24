Roberto Mancini Departs Saudi Coaching Role
Roberto Mancini has resigned as coach of Saudi Arabia by mutual agreement. The 59-year-old Italian had taken over in August 2023. Under his leadership, Saudi Arabia was eliminated in the Asian Cup's last 16. Saudi Arabia is third in Group C in the World Cup preliminaries.
Roberto Mancini has parted ways with the Saudi Arabian national soccer team, as confirmed by a mutual contract termination on Thursday. The Italian, who took charge in August 2023, had replaced Herve Renard.
Despite his efforts, the team was ousted from the Asian Cup at the last 16 stage against South Korea in a penalty shootout. On social media platform X, the Saudi soccer federation announced that the separation came through an agreement with Mancini.
Currently, Saudi Arabia sits in third place in Group C of Asia's World Cup qualifiers, trailing leaders Japan by five points after four games. The team suffered a home defeat to Japan and managed only a draw against Bahrain soon after.
