Legal Battle: PSG Takes Mbappe Wage Dispute to Court

Paris St Germain is taking its wage dispute with Kylian Mbappe to court after the French football league's ruling favored the player. The disagreement centers on claims by Mbappe of unpaid salary and bonuses, with PSG arguing contractual amendments were honored by the player initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:31 IST
Paris St Germain is preparing to take a legal course against Kylian Mbappe over a wage dispute following a ruling by the French football league's governing body (LFP) in favor of the star player. Mbappe, reportedly seeking around 55 million euros in unpaid salary and bonuses, has remained silent on the matter.

PSG maintains that his departure to Real Madrid occurred despite a legally amended contract. Last month, the club declined an LFP mediation offer hoping for an amicable resolution.

The LFP National Joint Appeals Commission, after hearing from both parties, decided Mbappe should receive the claimed salary. PSG insists the issue must now go to court while hoping for an amicable settlement, asserting that Mbappe agreed to past contract amendments. His representatives were unavailable for comment.

