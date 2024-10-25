India's Batting Struggles: A Turning Point Under Pressure

Bowling coach Morne Morkel conceded that India's batting performance issues are impacting the team's Test series against New Zealand. After being dismissed for low scores in both Tests, India risks losing their first home series since 2012-13.

The Indian batters managed just 46 runs in their first innings, followed by another struggle with 156 in the second Test's initial innings. Morkel emphasized the need for first innings runs in Test cricket, urging players to rectify mistakes and express confidence in their potential turn-around during the second innings.

Morkel praised New Zealand's preparation and execution, highlighting their effective adaptation and pressure-creating strategies. India, he suggests, must utilize their knowledge of home conditions to fight and inspire through strong performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)