Prayer Meetings or Conversion? Jemimah Rodrigues' Father Speaks Out

Ivan Rodrigues, father of Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, denied accusations of hosting 'conversion meetings' at Khar Gymkhana, instead insisting they were prayer gatherings conducted with procedural compliance. Khar Gymkhana canceled Jemimah's membership after complaints about Ivan's misuse of privileges, though Ivan deemed the allegations baseless and disheartening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:44 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues
  • Country:
  • India

Ivan Rodrigues, father of Indian women's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues, has refuted allegations that he held 'conversion meetings' at the esteemed Khar Gymkhana. According to Ivan, the gatherings were merely prayer meetings conducted with full procedural adherence.

Amid complaints from Gymkhana members about alleged misuse of privileges, the club revoked Jemimah's membership during their Annual General Meeting. Ivan clarified that they respected the facility's regulations and stopped the meetings upon request.

Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, was provided membership for cricketing purposes, not for her father's use for personal gatherings, according to Gymkhana officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

