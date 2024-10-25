Prayer Meetings or Conversion? Jemimah Rodrigues' Father Speaks Out

Ivan Rodrigues, father of Indian women's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues, has refuted allegations that he held 'conversion meetings' at the esteemed Khar Gymkhana. According to Ivan, the gatherings were merely prayer meetings conducted with full procedural adherence.

Amid complaints from Gymkhana members about alleged misuse of privileges, the club revoked Jemimah's membership during their Annual General Meeting. Ivan clarified that they respected the facility's regulations and stopped the meetings upon request.

Jemimah Rodrigues, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, was provided membership for cricketing purposes, not for her father's use for personal gatherings, according to Gymkhana officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)