George Russell Leads Dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix Practice

George Russell set the fastest time during the opening practice of the Mexico City Grand Prix, overshadowed by a collision between Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman. Both drivers were unhurt, though tensions flared. The session saw Russell ahead, with Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda following closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 01:29 IST
George Russell

In an action-packed opening practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix, George Russell clocked the fastest lap for Mercedes, outpacing Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and RB's Yuki Tsunoda. A dramatic incident unfolded as Alex Albon collided with Oliver Bearman, prompting an investigation after the session.

The collision occurred when Albon, driving for Williams, lost control at turn 10, colliding with Bearman's Ferrari. Despite the crash, both drivers emerged unscathed, though Albon vented his frustration over the team radio. Stewards later confirmed they would review the incident for any violations.

Amidst the drama, Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured the fourth-fastest time, while Mexican favorite Sergio Perez placed 10th. The practice also saw Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris absent, making way for other drivers to showcase their talents on the track.

