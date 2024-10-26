Ohtani's Impact: Dodgers' World Series Hopes Illuminate

The Los Angeles Dodgers, eager to celebrate, set their sights on a World Series win, energized by the presence of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, having made history in his debut season with the Dodgers, is a key reason for their heightened expectations. His influence extends beyond the borders of the U.S., captivating fans globally.

In 2020, the Dodgers secured the title amid a pandemic-restricted World Series, witnessed by only 11,500 fans in Arlington. With COVID-19 restrictions no longer an obstacle, fans are optimistic about a full-fledged celebration. Albert Almena, a fan at Dodger Stadium, reflects this hope and anticipation.

Ohtani, revered in Japan to the extent of being more popular than the prime minister, is anticipated to boost the Dodgers' chances significantly. His first MLB postseason appearance is a matter of national excitement in Japan, with many tuning in to watch despite Japan's professional baseball league starting on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)