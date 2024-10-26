Bastianini's Triumph: Ducati Star Shines at Thailand Sprint

Enea Bastianini of Ducati achieved his second sprint triumph of the MotoGP season at the Thailand Grand Prix, showcasing his dominance on Saturday.

Despite Jorge Martin's initial lead in the race, he settled for second place, allowing him to modestly increase his championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia to 22 points.

Bastianini maintained a substantial lead throughout, pushing past challenges from Martin and Bagnaia, ultimately celebrating a decisive victory at the finish line.

(With inputs from agencies.)