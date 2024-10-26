Left Menu

CM Yogi Hails Sports Transformation and Engages in Public Outreach

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship winners, praising sports transformation under PM Modi. He also conducted 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, addressing public grievances. The CM emphasized swift resolution of issues, continuing his focus on public service since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:18 IST
CM Yogi Hails Sports Transformation and Engages in Public Outreach
Visual of CM Yogi during the event (Photo: X/@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the prize distribution ceremony of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the achievements of young athletes and celebrated the significant transformation in sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressed on Saturday, CM Yogi extolled the developments within sports through initiatives like Khelo India, Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita, and the Fit India movement, aligning with PM Modi's vision.

Earlier on the same day, CM Yogi conducted a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, engaging with the public to address their grievances. The Chief Minister listened empathically, ensuring that citizens' issues were promptly forwarded to the concerned authorities, reinforcing his commitment to delivering justice and prompt resolution, a practice initiated soon after his 2017 appointment.

A statement from Yogi Adityanath's Office, posted on X, outlined the Chief Minister's unwavering dedication to public service and welfare. The post reiterated CM Yogi's directive to officials for the prioritization of effective and rapid solutions to public grievances, further entrenching his administration's objective to uphold public trust and welfare. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024