CM Yogi Hails Sports Transformation and Engages in Public Outreach
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship winners, praising sports transformation under PM Modi. He also conducted 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, addressing public grievances. The CM emphasized swift resolution of issues, continuing his focus on public service since 2017.
- Country:
- India
At the prize distribution ceremony of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the achievements of young athletes and celebrated the significant transformation in sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressed on Saturday, CM Yogi extolled the developments within sports through initiatives like Khelo India, Sansad Khelkood Pratiyogita, and the Fit India movement, aligning with PM Modi's vision.
Earlier on the same day, CM Yogi conducted a 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, engaging with the public to address their grievances. The Chief Minister listened empathically, ensuring that citizens' issues were promptly forwarded to the concerned authorities, reinforcing his commitment to delivering justice and prompt resolution, a practice initiated soon after his 2017 appointment.
A statement from Yogi Adityanath's Office, posted on X, outlined the Chief Minister's unwavering dedication to public service and welfare. The post reiterated CM Yogi's directive to officials for the prioritization of effective and rapid solutions to public grievances, further entrenching his administration's objective to uphold public trust and welfare. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
