India's Cricket Challenge: Learning from Defeat

India's cricket team experienced a formidable setback as New Zealand claimed a 2-0 lead in the Test series. This defeat marks India’s first at home since their loss to England in 2012-13. Captain Rohit Sharma called on his batters to adhere to their strategies during the post-match conference.

New Zealand triumphed over India by 113 runs in the second Test, showcasing a superior performance. Sharma admitted the team needs to respond better to challenges, acknowledging the collective failure of both batsmen and bowlers in securing runs on the board.

Despite the loss, Sharma promised more robust play in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, urging for a unified team effort. The defeat also impacts India's standing for the World Test Championship final though they remain at the top of the table.

