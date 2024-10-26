Near Century Drama: Suryansh Shedge Shines for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Suryansh Shedge fell agonizingly short of his maiden century, scoring an inspiring 99 runs for Mumbai, who ended the day at 248 for six against Tripura in their Ranji Trophy Group A clash. Mumbai faced early turbulence, losing two quick wickets after opting to bat first, yet Shedge's innings became the backbone of their fightback.

The talented 21-year-old hit 10 fours and smashed four sixes in his thrilling 93-ball knock, putting forth a stellar performance amid batting woes. Crucially, Shedge partnered with Siddhesh Lad and later Shams Mulani, amassing key runs to pull Mumbai out of a precarious position at 87 for four.

Elsewhere, Baroda shone brightly against Odisha at Ay Kotambi Stadium. Mahesh Pithiya captured five wickets, reminiscent of R. Ashwin's distinctive style, bringing Odisha's innings to an end at 193. Baroda concluded the day at 50 for one, looking strong atop the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)