Left Menu

Shedge's Unyielding Knock Leads Mumbai's Charge

Suryansh Shedge narrowly missed a century, scoring 99 runs for Mumbai against Tripura on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match. His effort helped Mumbai reach 248 for six. Meanwhile, Baroda stood strong in Group A as Mahesh Pithiya's bowling dismantled Odisha for 193 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:30 IST
Shedge's Unyielding Knock Leads Mumbai's Charge
  • Country:
  • India

Suryansh Shedge played a pivotal role for Mumbai, narrowly missing a century after scoring a commendable 99 runs against Tripura on the first day of their Ranji Trophy clash. His aggressive knock included 10 fours and four sixes, helping Mumbai to recover from a rocky start and post 248 for six.

After choosing to bat at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Mumbai faced early setbacks but Shedge's partnerships with Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani ensured a stable score at close of play. The Tripura bowling attack, led by Manisankar Murasingh and Abhijit K Sarkar, managed crucial breakthroughs but couldn't contain Shedge's assault.

In other matches, Baroda, bolstered by Mahesh Pithiya's five-for, skittled out Odisha for 193 in Vadodara, while Jammu & Kashmir's Auqib Nabi led their bowling effort with figures of 5/29 against Services in Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024