Shedge's Unyielding Knock Leads Mumbai's Charge

Suryansh Shedge played a pivotal role for Mumbai, narrowly missing a century after scoring a commendable 99 runs against Tripura on the first day of their Ranji Trophy clash. His aggressive knock included 10 fours and four sixes, helping Mumbai to recover from a rocky start and post 248 for six.

After choosing to bat at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Mumbai faced early setbacks but Shedge's partnerships with Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani ensured a stable score at close of play. The Tripura bowling attack, led by Manisankar Murasingh and Abhijit K Sarkar, managed crucial breakthroughs but couldn't contain Shedge's assault.

In other matches, Baroda, bolstered by Mahesh Pithiya's five-for, skittled out Odisha for 193 in Vadodara, while Jammu & Kashmir's Auqib Nabi led their bowling effort with figures of 5/29 against Services in Srinagar.

