Uttar Pradesh to Set Sail: World-Class Rowing Centre Planned at Ramgarhtal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans for a world-class rowing sports centre. The centre, to be housed at the Water Sports Complex near Ramgarhtal, aims to nurture rowing talent in the state. Efforts to expand water sports opportunities across major lakes were also presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:34 IST
In a bold move to boost water sports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the creation of a world-class rowing sports centre. The announcement was made during the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship's closing ceremony at Ramgarhtal, where he spoke to athletes and attendees.

The rowing centre is part of a larger strategy to cultivate rowing talent within the state. According to an official statement, the rowing federation requested space in the Water Sports Complex, and the state government has committed to advancing the centre with full support.

Adityanath also stressed that Uttar Pradesh's natural lakes would serve as venues for expanding rowing opportunities. The initiative aligns with the UP government's sports policy, which includes direct government employment for medal-winning athletes.

