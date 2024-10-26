Harshit Rana's Fiery Debut Shakes Assam, Ghadigaonkar Counters with a Resilient Ton

Harshit Rana marked his Test debut with an electrifying opening spell against Assam, reducing them to a shaky start. Despite this, Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten century fortified the visitors, ending the day at 264 for 6 during the Ranji Trophy's opening day in group D.

The crucial 164-run partnership between right-handed Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Sib Shankar Roy provided Assam with valuable stability after Rana's initial breakthroughs, with Rana remembering for his impactful 4/62 over 15 overs. Observers criticized Delhi's leisurely over-rate, only completing 76 overs by day's close.

The strategic decisions by Gursharan Singh and Sarandeep Singh to field four pacers raised eyebrows with only Rana and newcomer Money Grewal making a significant impact. Looking ahead to day two, Delhi's main task will be addressing their pacing issues if they're to secure a favorable result, following their prior match's first-innings lead loss to Tamil Nadu.

