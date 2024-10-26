Left Menu

Harshit Rana's Fiery Debut Shakes Assam, Ghadigaonkar Counters with a Resilient Ton

Harshit Rana impressed in his debut for the Test team, dismantling Assam's top order with an aggressive spell. However, Sumit Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten century stabilized the innings, resulting in 264/6 by day's end. Delhi's slow over-rate and tactical errors were notable, requiring a strategic shift on day two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:57 IST
Harshit Rana's Fiery Debut Shakes Assam, Ghadigaonkar Counters with a Resilient Ton
Harshit Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Harshit Rana marked his Test debut with an electrifying opening spell against Assam, reducing them to a shaky start. Despite this, Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten century fortified the visitors, ending the day at 264 for 6 during the Ranji Trophy's opening day in group D.

The crucial 164-run partnership between right-handed Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Sib Shankar Roy provided Assam with valuable stability after Rana's initial breakthroughs, with Rana remembering for his impactful 4/62 over 15 overs. Observers criticized Delhi's leisurely over-rate, only completing 76 overs by day's close.

The strategic decisions by Gursharan Singh and Sarandeep Singh to field four pacers raised eyebrows with only Rana and newcomer Money Grewal making a significant impact. Looking ahead to day two, Delhi's main task will be addressing their pacing issues if they're to secure a favorable result, following their prior match's first-innings lead loss to Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024