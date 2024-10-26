Harshit Rana's Fiery Debut Shakes Assam, Ghadigaonkar Counters with a Resilient Ton
Harshit Rana impressed in his debut for the Test team, dismantling Assam's top order with an aggressive spell. However, Sumit Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten century stabilized the innings, resulting in 264/6 by day's end. Delhi's slow over-rate and tactical errors were notable, requiring a strategic shift on day two.
- Country:
- India
Harshit Rana marked his Test debut with an electrifying opening spell against Assam, reducing them to a shaky start. Despite this, Ghadigaonkar's unbeaten century fortified the visitors, ending the day at 264 for 6 during the Ranji Trophy's opening day in group D.
The crucial 164-run partnership between right-handed Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Sib Shankar Roy provided Assam with valuable stability after Rana's initial breakthroughs, with Rana remembering for his impactful 4/62 over 15 overs. Observers criticized Delhi's leisurely over-rate, only completing 76 overs by day's close.
The strategic decisions by Gursharan Singh and Sarandeep Singh to field four pacers raised eyebrows with only Rana and newcomer Money Grewal making a significant impact. Looking ahead to day two, Delhi's main task will be addressing their pacing issues if they're to secure a favorable result, following their prior match's first-innings lead loss to Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)