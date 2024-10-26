Mumbai Triumphs in 4th T20 National Physical Disability Championship

Mumbai emerged victorious in the 4th T20 National Physical Disability Championship, overcoming Karnataka by eight wickets. The match saw an impressive 39-ball 70 from Mumbai's captain, Ravindra Sante, highlighting the team's remarkable performance.

Karnataka, batting first, set a competitive total of 175 for six, thanks to Narendra Mangore's rapid 68 off 30 balls. Despite their efforts, Mumbai's powerful response led by Sante and Prashad Chauhan, who scored 57 off 41 balls, was decisive.

Sante, honored as 'Player of the Match', dedicated the award to his young teammate, Prashad Chauhan. The Rajasthan Royals Foundation provided the prize money, awarding Rs 5 lakh to the champions and Rs 2.5 lakh to the second-placed Karnataka.

