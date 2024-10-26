New Zealand Ends India's 12-Year Home Test Winning Streak

Former cricketer Madan Lal has highlighted Rishabh Pant's run out as the pivotal moment in India's defeat to New Zealand in the second Test of the series. Played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, this loss broke India's 18-series home winning streak, their longest ever in Test history.

New Zealand secured their maiden series win on Indian soil by defeating Rohit Sharma's team by 113 runs. With this victory, New Zealand now leads the three-match series 2-0. The final Test is scheduled for November 1 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Madan Lal suggested a need for better pitch preparation, arguing that India's world-class bowlers and batting lineup could excel on wickets that suit both pace and spin. India must now focus on the final game, without the pressure of the World Test Championship final, aiming to end the series on a high note.

