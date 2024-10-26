Left Menu

New Zealand Ends India's 12-Year Home Test Winning Streak

India suffered a historic defeat against New Zealand in the second Test match at Pune, ending their 18-series home winning streak. Rishabh Pant's run out was deemed the turning point. New Zealand's victory marks their first series win in India. India will focus on winning the final Test in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:56 IST
New Zealand Ends India's 12-Year Home Test Winning Streak
Rishabh Pant (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketer Madan Lal has highlighted Rishabh Pant's run out as the pivotal moment in India's defeat to New Zealand in the second Test of the series. Played at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, this loss broke India's 18-series home winning streak, their longest ever in Test history.

New Zealand secured their maiden series win on Indian soil by defeating Rohit Sharma's team by 113 runs. With this victory, New Zealand now leads the three-match series 2-0. The final Test is scheduled for November 1 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Madan Lal suggested a need for better pitch preparation, arguing that India's world-class bowlers and batting lineup could excel on wickets that suit both pace and spin. India must now focus on the final game, without the pressure of the World Test Championship final, aiming to end the series on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024