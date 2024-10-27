Piastri Leads McLaren in Mexico GP Practice Showdown
Oscar Piastri spearheaded a McLaren one-two finish with teammate Lando Norris in the final practice session for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Despite placing first, Piastri faces mathematical elimination post-race. Max Verstappen, struggling with grip, came fourth, while local favorite Sergio Perez ranked 14th, continuing his poor form.
Oscar Piastri topped the timesheets as McLaren achieved a one-two finish during the final practice session at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday. The Australian driver's leading time was a speedy one minute and 16.492 seconds.
Lando Norris trailed closely behind, just 0.059 seconds slower. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secured the third spot, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, facing grip issues, clocked in fourth.
Local favorite Sergio Perez remained in a slump, finishing 14th. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and eighth, respectively, as Russell returned from a crash with a rebuilt car.
