Herve Renard Returns: Steering Saudi Arabia's World Cup Journey

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 02:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 02:45 IST
Frenchman Herve Renard has been reappointed as the manager of Saudi Arabia's national football team, replacing Roberto Mancini, as announced on Saturday.

Renard, appearing in traditional Saudi attire, declared his return through a video posted on the Saudi national team's social media account. His contract is valid until the end of 2025, with an option for extension to include the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Frenchman resumes his duties on October 27, beginning with World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Indonesia, as Saudi Arabia seeks to improve its standing in Group C of Asia's World Cup preliminaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

