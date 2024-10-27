Left Menu

Disappointment on Home Turf: Perez's Struggle Continues

Sergio Perez struggled in the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix qualifying, securing 18th position on the grid. His performance lagged far behind his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. Perez aims to improve in Sunday's race despite ongoing brake issues, putting Red Bull's constructor's standings at risk.

Sergio Perez faced a tough day at his home race, the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix. Despite the enthusiastic support from local fans, Perez qualified a disappointing 18th, far behind his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen who secured a front-row start position.

Perez's Saturday performance highlighted ongoing challenges, mirroring his struggles throughout the season. He hopes to avoid a repeat of 2023 when a first-corner collision led to early retirement. The racer admitted to frustration, especially at a track where success means so much personally and professionally.

The Mexcian driver's battle with brake issues continued, reminiscent of previous races in Singapore and Austin. As the championship progresses, Red Bull faces pressure with Perez's position potentially jeopardizing their standing against Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

