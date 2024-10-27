Santner's Spectacular Spin: Breaking Barriers in India

In a stellar display of skill and endurance, Mitchell Santner led New Zealand to a historic series victory against India, marking their first win in the country since 1955. The left-arm spinner pushed through a painful side strain to claim 13 wickets, instrumental in breaking India's 18-series home dominance.

His exceptional performance began in Bengaluru, securing a crucial win, and continued in Pune, where he took 6-104 in the second innings. Santner's effort was praised by teammates and captain Tom Latham, highlighting his control and determination under challenging conditions.

Fellow spinner Glenn Phillips lauded Santner for silencing critics with his performance in India. As New Zealand gears up for the final test in Mumbai, Santner's contribution remains pivotal in showcasing the team's capacity to outperform competitors in foreign environments.

