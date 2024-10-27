Left Menu

Nico Echavarria's Thrilling Zozo Championship Triumph

Nico Echavarria achieved his second PGA Tour victory by winning the Zozo Championship with a 3-under 67. He secured the win by one shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas, birdying two of the final three holes. Echavarria has now added this title to his previous victory at the Puerto Rico Open.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Nico Echavarria secured his second PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship, sealing his win with a 3-under 67 on the final day. Echavarria, hailing from Colombia and a former University of Arkansas athlete, clinched his victory by a single shot over competitors Max Greyserman and seasoned golfer Justin Thomas.

Echavarria birdied two of the last three holes, including the decisive 18th. His triumph in Narashino follows his previous success at the Puerto Rico Open, highlighting his rising prominence in golf. Greyserman, meanwhile, made an impressive play with a 30-foot birdie on the 14th but settled for runner-up.

Justin Thomas, aiming to break his title drought since the 2022 PGA Championship, ended with a strong 66 but fell short of victory. His pursuit of a 16th PGA win continues as he reflects on a challenging, yet promising season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

