Gujarat Giants Aim for a Winning Streak in PKL Season 11

The Gujarat Giants, under Captain Neeraj Kumar and Coach Ram Mehar Singh, aim to build momentum in PKL Season 11 amidst competitive teams. Focus lies on strengthening defense and improving teamwork after a win and a close loss. Tactical enhancements are planned to rectify past mistakes.

Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat Giants, eager to make an impact in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, are working towards a series of victories to gain momentum. With Captain Neeraj Kumar at the helm and Coach Ram Mehar Singh strategizing, the team faces critical challenges in the coming weeks.

Coach Singh addressed recent performances, noting defensive lapses that affected their last match's outcome. He expressed confidence in the team's raiding and defensive capabilities, emphasizing the need for improvement and hard work to avoid repeating mistakes.

Both the coach and Captain Kumar stressed the importance of cohesive teamwork between attackers and defenders to secure wins, highlighting their victory over the Bengaluru Bulls and a narrow defeat to U Mumba. Upcoming match strategies focus on minimizing errors and capitalizing on crucial moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

