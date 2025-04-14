Left Menu

Greece Bolsters Defense with French Anti-Ship Missile Deal

Greece has signed a deal with France for the purchase of 16 Exocet missiles as part of a military modernization program aimed at countering tensions with Turkey. The agreement continues Greece's recent efforts to enhance its defenses through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a significant move to enhance its military capabilities, Greece has signed an agreement with France to purchase 16 Exocet anti-ship missiles.

The deal, signed by Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias and French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu in Athens, marks the latest step in Greece's defense procurement program. While the exact financial details remain undisclosed, this acquisition adds to Greece's recent purchases of Rafale warplanes and Belharra-class frigates from France.

Amidst recurring disputes with Turkey over Aegean and Mediterranean boundaries, Greece is investing €25 billion over the next decade to upgrade its military technology, shifting towards AI-powered missile systems and drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

