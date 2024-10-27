MS Dhoni to Continue with IPL in 2025: Revels in Last Few Years of Cricket

Left Menu

MS Dhoni is set to play for Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 IPL, focusing on enjoying his remaining cricket years. CSK can retain him as an uncapped player. Despite CSK's IPL 2024 group stage exit, Dhoni prioritizes giving opportunities to emerging players like Jadeja and Dube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:07 IST
MS Dhoni (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
MS Dhoni, the iconic figure of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has almost confirmed his participation in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who has expressed his desire to savor every moment of cricket left in his career, revealed his intentions after CSK's unexpected departure from the 2024 IPL group stage.

The retention deadline for franchising players is set for October 31, ahead of a mega auction. Under a reinstated rule, CSK can retain Dhoni as an uncapped player, a significant option after his retirement from international cricket. The rule permits players retired for five years from international cricket to be considered uncapped.

In a recent event in Goa, Dhoni shared insights into the struggles of maintaining enjoyment in professional sports. The 43-year-old emphasized his wish to relish every cricket year left, contrasting the professional demands with his pure childhood enjoyment of the game. He conveyed his straightforward approach toward batting positions in IPL 2024, prioritizing opportunities for teammates like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

