Carlos Sainz Triumphs in Dramatic Mexico Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz secured a thrilling victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, overcoming the formidable challenge posed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who ended the race in sixth place after facing penalties.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished in second place, significantly narrowing Verstappen's overall lead in the championship from 57 points to 47, with just four races left in the season. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched third place, earning an additional point for the fastest lap.

Verstappen, the triple world champion, was forced to fight back from 15th position after serving two 10-second penalties, breaking his winning streak in Mexico which spanned the last three editions.

