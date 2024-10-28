Left Menu

Carlos Sainz Triumphs in Dramatic Mexico Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz claimed victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen penalized and finishing sixth. Lando Norris closed the gap in the championship race, while Charles Leclerc took third place with a fastest lap bonus. Verstappen's winning streak in Mexico ended.

Updated: 28-10-2024 03:20 IST
Carlos Sainz secured a thrilling victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, overcoming the formidable challenge posed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who ended the race in sixth place after facing penalties.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished in second place, significantly narrowing Verstappen's overall lead in the championship from 57 points to 47, with just four races left in the season. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched third place, earning an additional point for the fastest lap.

Verstappen, the triple world champion, was forced to fight back from 15th position after serving two 10-second penalties, breaking his winning streak in Mexico which spanned the last three editions.

