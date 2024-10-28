Gary Kirsten Steps Down as Pakistan's White-Ball Coach

Gary Kirsten has resigned from his position as Pakistan's white-ball cricket coach merely six months into the job, as confirmed by the country's cricket board on Monday.

Test coach Jason Gillespie is set to take over Kirsten's duties for Pakistan's limited-overs tour of Australia, which begins next week. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) affirmed Gillespie's appointment following Kirsten's resignation.

The PCB initially appointed South African Kirsten to oversee Pakistan's one-day and T20 International teams in April. His exit comes alongside the announcement of Mohammad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain, with the team slated to play a series against Australia starting November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)