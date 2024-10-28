Vikramaditya Chaufla Shines with Silver at All India Racketlon Open

India's Vikramaditya Chaufla demonstrated impressive skill at the All India Racketlon Open, claiming a silver medal after a hard-fought match against UAE's Mohammed Kuba.

As India's top-ranked racketlon player, Chaufla added to his accolades by reaching the finals, ultimately standing alongside gold medalist Kuba and bronze winner Adit Patel in the premier men's singles division. The intense finals took place on Sunday.

Racketlon, a sport blending table tennis, badminton, tennis, and squash, saw fierce competition, with Naheed Divecha triumphing in the women's singles. The event also featured wins from Nikhil Bhandare in the men's 40-plus category and Krishna B Kotak in the 60-plus category.

