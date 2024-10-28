Left Menu

Vikramaditya Chaufla Shines with Silver at All India Racketlon Open

India's lead racketlon player, Vikramaditya Chaufla, secured a silver medal at the All India Racketlon Open, narrowly losing to UAE's Mohammed Kuba. The tournament featured a mix of sports, with Naheed Divecha taking the women's singles title. Krishna B Kotak won in the men's 60-plus category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:40 IST
Vikramaditya Chaufla Shines with Silver at All India Racketlon Open
  • Country:
  • India

India's Vikramaditya Chaufla demonstrated impressive skill at the All India Racketlon Open, claiming a silver medal after a hard-fought match against UAE's Mohammed Kuba.

As India's top-ranked racketlon player, Chaufla added to his accolades by reaching the finals, ultimately standing alongside gold medalist Kuba and bronze winner Adit Patel in the premier men's singles division. The intense finals took place on Sunday.

Racketlon, a sport blending table tennis, badminton, tennis, and squash, saw fierce competition, with Naheed Divecha triumphing in the women's singles. The event also featured wins from Nikhil Bhandare in the men's 40-plus category and Krishna B Kotak in the 60-plus category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024