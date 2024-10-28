Left Menu

Manchester United's Managerial Shake-Up: Erik ten Hag Dismissed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:06 IST
Erik ten Hag
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United made the decision to dismiss manager Erik ten Hag on Monday, following the team's poor start to the Premier League season, which saw the club rooted at an unimpressive 14th position. The club's leadership was dissatisfied with the team's performance under the Dutch manager, who had taken the helm in 2022.

Throughout the campaign's opening months, Ten Hag managed to secure only three victories in nine league encounters, with the latest blow being a 2-1 defeat to West Ham. United's eighth-place finish last season marked the lowest in the club's Premier League history, and hopes for title contention this term were dwindling.

As the club embarks on a phase of transformation under minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, Ruud van Nistelrooy steps in as interim head coach. The change comes after Ten Hag extended his contract to 2026 following a surprise FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

