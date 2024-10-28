Bangladesh Eyes Redemption Against South Africa: A Quest for Victory

Despite faltering in their initial encounter, Bangladesh remains optimistic about their prospects of securing a historic test victory over South Africa as they prepare for the second—and final—match of the series beginning on Tuesday.

Following a triumphant 2-0 series win against Pakistan, Bangladesh faced setbacks in their series against India and the initial match with South Africa. Although considered favorites due to South Africa's longstanding struggles in the sub-continent since 2014, a subpar batting display led to a seven-wicket defeat for Bangladesh in the series opener.

Seeking redemption, Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam emphasized the importance of team unity in all aspects of play—whether bowling, batting, or fielding. Meanwhile, South Africa, buoyed by their recent victory, aims to maintain momentum and enhance their chances of making the World Test Championship final, with stand-in captain Aiden Markram eager to seize the opportunity without succumbing to added pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)