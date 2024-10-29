Rodri Triumphs with Ballon d'Or Victory: A Historic Win

Left Menu

Spanish midfielder Rodri has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, the first defensive midfielder to do so since 1990. His stellar performances with Manchester City and Spain were crucial in securing major victories. Rodri beat notable players like Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham to claim the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:16 IST
Rodri
  • Country:
  • France

In a historic victory, Spanish midfielder Rodri has clinched the Ballon d'Or, marking an impressive triumph in the world of football. The recognition comes after his pivotal role in Manchester City's extraordinary achievements last season, including their fourth consecutive Premier League trophy.

Rodri's outstanding performances didn't stop at club level; he was also crowned the best player at this year's European Championship, solidifying his status as an instrumental figure in Spain's record-extending fourth title win. This accolade propels Rodri into an elite group of players, being the first defensive midfielder to secure the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990.

Significantly, Rodri becomes the third Spaniard to ever win the award, following in the footsteps of legends like Alfredo Di Stefano and Luis Suarez. His achievement cements his legacy in both national and international football arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

