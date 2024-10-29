Manchester United Axes Erik ten Hag Amid Struggles

In a seismic shift at Old Trafford, Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman, who led the team to two trophies in two years, struggled to maintain form this season, leaving United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League after nine matches.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim manager, a move signaling a shift in strategy amidst growing pressure. Ten Hag's tenure witnessed fragmented performances and stagnant progress despite early promise, leading the club's management to pull the plug.

Reactions to the sacking have varied among former players and pundits. While some express sympathy for ten Hag, others highlight a lack of consistent identity and style on the pitch. The future remains uncertain as managerial prospects are thin, and the club navigates this challenging transition.

