Manchester United Axes Erik ten Hag Amid Struggles

Manchester United has terminated the contract of manager Erik ten Hag after a challenging start to the season, leaving the team in 14th place in the Premier League. The club has named Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager. Reactions are mixed, with future prospects remaining uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 06:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 06:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a seismic shift at Old Trafford, Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman, who led the team to two trophies in two years, struggled to maintain form this season, leaving United languishing in 14th place in the Premier League after nine matches.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim manager, a move signaling a shift in strategy amidst growing pressure. Ten Hag's tenure witnessed fragmented performances and stagnant progress despite early promise, leading the club's management to pull the plug.

Reactions to the sacking have varied among former players and pundits. While some express sympathy for ten Hag, others highlight a lack of consistent identity and style on the pitch. The future remains uncertain as managerial prospects are thin, and the club navigates this challenging transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

