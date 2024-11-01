Atletico Madrid Triumph Amidst Adversity: A Tense Copa del Rey Clash

Atletico Madrid faced immense pressure to secure a 2-0 victory against sixth division team Unio Esportiva Vic, advancing to the Copa del Rey's second round. The goals, both netted by Julian Alvarez, came late in the game, reflecting Atletico's struggle and determination on a challenging, waterlogged pitch.

Despite fielding top players such as Conor Gallagher and Antoine Griezmann, Atletico found it difficult to dominate the match. They benefitted from a penalty in the 81st minute, setting the stage for their eventual victory.

The game was marred by severe weather conditions, as flash floods in Valencia led to the postponement of several matches. Authorities advised against travel, affecting teams like Valencia and Levante, which now have rescheduled fixtures.

