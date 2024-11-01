Left Menu

West Indies' Dominant Victory Over England in ODI Opener

The West Indies defeated England by eight wickets in the rain-affected opening match of their ODI series in Antigua. England, fielding four debutants, posted a subpar 209, which the hosts comfortably chased down despite a rain delay, thanks to Evin Lewis's commanding 94.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 07:35 IST
West Indies' Dominant Victory Over England in ODI Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rain-affected opener of their One-Day International series, the West Indies clinched a commanding eight-wicket victory over an experimental England side in Antigua. The hosts, fueled by a powerful 94 from Evin Lewis, chased down England's lackluster 209 with ease.

England's lineup, featuring four ODI debutants, struggled to find form, culminating in a disappointing 209 all out. Despite a rain delay reshaping the target via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method, the West Indies soared to victory with nine overs in hand.

England will look to turn their fortunes around at the same venue on Saturday, before the series concludes in Barbados. This opener highlights the tables turning on England, a week after their test series defeat in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024