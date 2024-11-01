West Indies' Dominant Victory Over England in ODI Opener

In a rain-affected opener of their One-Day International series, the West Indies clinched a commanding eight-wicket victory over an experimental England side in Antigua. The hosts, fueled by a powerful 94 from Evin Lewis, chased down England's lackluster 209 with ease.

England's lineup, featuring four ODI debutants, struggled to find form, culminating in a disappointing 209 all out. Despite a rain delay reshaping the target via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method, the West Indies soared to victory with nine overs in hand.

England will look to turn their fortunes around at the same venue on Saturday, before the series concludes in Barbados. This opener highlights the tables turning on England, a week after their test series defeat in Pakistan.

