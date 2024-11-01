Verstappen's Grid Penalty Shake-Up: Boost for Norris
Max Verstappen faces a five-place grid penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix, benefiting rival McLaren's Lando Norris. Verstappen uses his sixth internal combustion engine, breaking the FIA rules which allow four per season. This impact comes as Verstappen leads Norris by 47 points with races remaining.
Red Bull's Formula One star Max Verstappen will tackle a five-place grid penalty in Brazil, offering McLaren's Lando Norris a shot at closing the championship gap.
The penalty arises from Verstappen's use of a sixth internal combustion engine for the season, a second such breach following an earlier penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix. The rules permit just four engines per campaign, imposing a 10-place drop for initial infractions and five-place penalties for subsequent ones.
Despite this setback, Verstappen still retains a 47-point advantage over Norris, with 120 points up for grabs across the remaining races. Interlagos, known for its overtaking-friendly layout, is seen as an ideal venue to endure a grid penalty.
