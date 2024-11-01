Verstappen's Grid Penalty Shake-Up: Boost for Norris

Red Bull's Formula One star Max Verstappen will tackle a five-place grid penalty in Brazil, offering McLaren's Lando Norris a shot at closing the championship gap.

The penalty arises from Verstappen's use of a sixth internal combustion engine for the season, a second such breach following an earlier penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix. The rules permit just four engines per campaign, imposing a 10-place drop for initial infractions and five-place penalties for subsequent ones.

Despite this setback, Verstappen still retains a 47-point advantage over Norris, with 120 points up for grabs across the remaining races. Interlagos, known for its overtaking-friendly layout, is seen as an ideal venue to endure a grid penalty.

