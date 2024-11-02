Left Menu

Rising Star Oliver Bearman Steps into F1 Spotlight at Brazilian Grand Prix

Nineteen-year-old Oliver Bearman steps into a Haas Formula 1 car, replacing Kevin Magnussen at the Brazilian Grand Prix. With a strong performance at Interlagos, Bearman is set to complete the race weekend, showcasing his talent after previously impressing with Ferrari this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:32 IST
Nineteen-year-old Oliver Bearman is set to make waves in the Formula 1 scene as he steps into a Haas car for the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. In a surprise move, Bearman replaces the ailing Kevin Magnussen, marking another significant milestone in his budding F1 career.

Bearman showcased his remarkable skills on Friday during practice, finishing third, closely trailing McLaren's Lando Norris. Notably, he left legendary driver Lewis Hamilton behind during the sprint race qualifier, ultimately securing a commendable 10th place finish. Haas has confirmed Bearman will continue to race for the rest of the weekend, wishing Magnussen a swift recovery.

Bearman, who impressed earlier this year driving for Ferrari and scoring a seventh-place finish at the Saudi Arabian GP, has already built a reputation as one of the youngest and most promising talents in F1, having made an impromptu debut replacing Carlos Sainz Jr. The young driver continues to impress, ready to tackle the sprint race from a favorable position, ahead of his veteran teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

