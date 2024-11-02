Lanka T10 Super League Set to Debut with Six Franchise Teams

The exciting debut of the Lanka T10 Super League was announced on Saturday, marking an exhilarating addition to Sri Lanka's cricket scene. Featuring six franchise teams, the inaugural edition promises to electrify fans with its fast-paced format and a blend of local and international cricketing talents.

The upcoming Player Draft is scheduled for November 10 in Colombo, setting the stage for the tournament's run from December 12 to 22. The franchise teams—Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, and Negombo Braves—are gearing up to represent their respective cities, encapsulating local spirit and pride through cricket.

Franchises have already closed player registrations, and each team must sign six players directly from various categories. The draft will unfold across 11 rounds, ensuring a fair distribution of players through a randomized selection process. The league not only aims to invigorate the game but also to unite communities in celebration of their skills and achievements.

