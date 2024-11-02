India vs New Zealand: Day 2 Drama in Mumbai Test

India's cricket team had a mixed day two in the third test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Shubman Gill, who seemed poised for a century, was dismissed for a fluent 90 as India made 263, with notable contributions from Rishabh Pant, who blasted a rapid 60.

New Zealand, after being reduced to 44-3 due to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance, ended the day at 171-9, thanks to Will Young's fighting 51. Ajaz Patel remained unbeaten on seven, as New Zealand gathered a slender 143-run lead.

The test saw early pressures mount on both sides, with India's spinners proving pivotal, turning the game towards the hosts. Despite Ajaz Patel's impressive 5-103 for New Zealand, the visitors remained in search of a first series whitewash against India on home turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)