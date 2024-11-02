Left Menu

India Dominates New Zealand in Thrilling Third Test in Mumbai

India excelled in the third test match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, closing day two with a strong position. Despite Shubman Gill missing a century, Rishabh Pant’s quick 60 helped India surpass New Zealand’s first innings score. India's spinners performed remarkably, imposing a significant challenge on New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 17:45 IST
India Dominates New Zealand in Thrilling Third Test in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a packed stadium in Mumbai, India gained the upper hand against New Zealand on the second day of the third test match. The Indian team displayed exceptional skill, eventually taking a lead over the visitors.

The standout performers included Shubman Gill, who narrowly missed a century, and Rishabh Pant, who quickly added 60 runs. The spotlight was further stolen by India's spin duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who dismantled New Zealand's batting line-up.

As the day concluded, Ajaz Patel stood unbeaten for New Zealand, yet the team faced an uphill battle against India's formidable form. With only a slim lead, New Zealand will need to regroup strategically to overcome India's spirited momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024