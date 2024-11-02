India Dominates New Zealand in Thrilling Third Test in Mumbai

In a packed stadium in Mumbai, India gained the upper hand against New Zealand on the second day of the third test match. The Indian team displayed exceptional skill, eventually taking a lead over the visitors.

The standout performers included Shubman Gill, who narrowly missed a century, and Rishabh Pant, who quickly added 60 runs. The spotlight was further stolen by India's spin duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who dismantled New Zealand's batting line-up.

As the day concluded, Ajaz Patel stood unbeaten for New Zealand, yet the team faced an uphill battle against India's formidable form. With only a slim lead, New Zealand will need to regroup strategically to overcome India's spirited momentum.

