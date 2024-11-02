Left Menu

Piastri Holds Back for Norris: A Strategic Win in Sao Paulo

Oscar Piastri ceded victory to teammate Lando Norris in the Sao Paulo sprint race, which reduced Max Verstappen's Formula One lead. Piastri led initially but handed over to Norris before a late virtual safety car affected the final moments of the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:50 IST
Piastri Holds Back for Norris: A Strategic Win in Sao Paulo
Oscar Piastri

In a strategic move, Oscar Piastri handed team orders a victory for McLaren, allowing Lando Norris to clinch the Sao Paulo sprint race and trim Max Verstappen's lead in the Formula One standings to 45 points on Saturday.

Piastri, an Australian, initially led from pole but relinquished the top spot two laps before the finish. This came after Verstappen overtook Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to move into third, escalating the competitive pressure. The timely switch concluded a dramatic race overshadowed by a virtual safety car, with Piastri trailing Norris by 0.593 seconds and Verstappen by 0.904 seconds.

Post-race, Verstappen faced scrutiny for a virtual safety car violation that might add a five-second penalty, potentially dropping him to fourth place. Norris acknowledged the challenging dynamics of a sprint race while Piastri received commendation from his race engineer for his teamwork, despite being out of title contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024