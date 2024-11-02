Piastri Holds Back for Norris: A Strategic Win in Sao Paulo

In a strategic move, Oscar Piastri handed team orders a victory for McLaren, allowing Lando Norris to clinch the Sao Paulo sprint race and trim Max Verstappen's lead in the Formula One standings to 45 points on Saturday.

Piastri, an Australian, initially led from pole but relinquished the top spot two laps before the finish. This came after Verstappen overtook Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to move into third, escalating the competitive pressure. The timely switch concluded a dramatic race overshadowed by a virtual safety car, with Piastri trailing Norris by 0.593 seconds and Verstappen by 0.904 seconds.

Post-race, Verstappen faced scrutiny for a virtual safety car violation that might add a five-second penalty, potentially dropping him to fourth place. Norris acknowledged the challenging dynamics of a sprint race while Piastri received commendation from his race engineer for his teamwork, despite being out of title contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)