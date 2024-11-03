Left Menu

Rain Delays Shake Up Sao Paulo Grand Prix Schedule

Qualifying for the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix has been rescheduled due to severe weather, with the race start moved forward by 90 minutes. Officials cited safety concerns, and more rain is forecast. The qualifying will now take place on Sunday, affecting the championship standings.

Updated: 03-11-2024 03:31 IST
The Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix faced unexpected delays as severe weather conditions forced officials to reschedule the qualifying rounds. Originally planned for Saturday, the sessions will now take place at 0730 local time on Sunday due to rain and lightning posing safety risks.

The decision to adjust the schedule came after a two-hour postponement failed to improve conditions at the Interlagos circuit, compelling officials to prioritize the safety of drivers and spectators. Consequently, the race start was brought forward by 90 minutes, now commencing at 1230 local time.

The rescheduling mirrors past changes, such as the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix, and highlights the unpredictability of racing under inclement weather. With the championship standings at stake, further rain forecast may impact the championship results as leader Max Verstappen navigates a grid penalty challenge.

