Left Menu

India's Home Turf Tumble: WTC Standings Shake-up

India fell to second place in the World Test Championship standings after a historic 3-0 series loss to New Zealand at home. Their points percentage dropped significantly, allowing Australia to take the lead. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia is now more crucial for India's WTC final hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:23 IST
India's Home Turf Tumble: WTC Standings Shake-up
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's cricket team has slipped from the top of the World Test Championship standings after a shocking 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand. This marks the first time India suffered a clean sweep at home, a historic setback compounded by a drop in their points percentage (PCT) to 58.33.

The loss, marking India's fifth in the ongoing WTC cycle, positions Australia at the helm with a PCT of 62.50. This transformation thrusts greater importance on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, as both teams vie for a top-two finish to secure a spot in the WTC final.

New Zealand's unexpected victory boosts their standings, elevating them to fourth place with a PCT of 54.55. Meanwhile, South Africa and Sri Lanka remain contenders for the final, enhancing the competitive landscape fans will eagerly follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024