India's Home Turf Tumble: WTC Standings Shake-up
India fell to second place in the World Test Championship standings after a historic 3-0 series loss to New Zealand at home. Their points percentage dropped significantly, allowing Australia to take the lead. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia is now more crucial for India's WTC final hopes.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India's cricket team has slipped from the top of the World Test Championship standings after a shocking 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand. This marks the first time India suffered a clean sweep at home, a historic setback compounded by a drop in their points percentage (PCT) to 58.33.
The loss, marking India's fifth in the ongoing WTC cycle, positions Australia at the helm with a PCT of 62.50. This transformation thrusts greater importance on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, as both teams vie for a top-two finish to secure a spot in the WTC final.
New Zealand's unexpected victory boosts their standings, elevating them to fourth place with a PCT of 54.55. Meanwhile, South Africa and Sri Lanka remain contenders for the final, enhancing the competitive landscape fans will eagerly follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jorge Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying
Rizwan Poised to Lead Pakistan Against Australia in White-Ball Series
Ruturaj Gaikwad Poised to Lead India A in Key Australia Series
Thrilling Debut: Tigers Edge Knights in Pro Cricket League Opener
Cricket Legends to Helm the International Masters League