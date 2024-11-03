India's Home Turf Tumble: WTC Standings Shake-up

India's cricket team has slipped from the top of the World Test Championship standings after a shocking 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand. This marks the first time India suffered a clean sweep at home, a historic setback compounded by a drop in their points percentage (PCT) to 58.33.

The loss, marking India's fifth in the ongoing WTC cycle, positions Australia at the helm with a PCT of 62.50. This transformation thrusts greater importance on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, as both teams vie for a top-two finish to secure a spot in the WTC final.

New Zealand's unexpected victory boosts their standings, elevating them to fourth place with a PCT of 54.55. Meanwhile, South Africa and Sri Lanka remain contenders for the final, enhancing the competitive landscape fans will eagerly follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)