Rohit Sharma Defends Team and Reflects on Performance Amidst NZ Whitewash

Facing a three-match whitewash against New Zealand, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media, discussing both the performance of the coaching staff and his own issues with form. Sharma reinforced his faith in the coaches, stating it's too soon to pass judgment while acknowledging that players need to deliver results.

The loss magnified India's recent struggles, which include a series defeat to Sri Lanka. Sharma also commented on his batting, admitting that he must reassess his defensive play. However, the captain remains confident, emphasizing his intention to enhance his technique for the team's benefit.

Amid this challenging phase, Rishabh Pant's determined half-century offered a glimmer of hope, though India succumbed to 121 all out. Ajaz Patel's six-wicket haul was pivotal for New Zealand, while Jadeja and Ashwin's standout bowling offered India some consolation against NZ's innings score of 174.

