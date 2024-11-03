Left Menu

Sumit Nagal's Moselle Open Defeat and Withdrawal

Sumit Nagal withdrew from the Moselle Open after trailing in the second set against Corentin Moutet. Despite leading 5-2 initially, Nagal lost nine consecutive games to lose the first set. The loss marks Moutet's fourth victory over Nagal in six meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Metz | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST
Sumit Nagal's Moselle Open Defeat and Withdrawal
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • France

Sumit Nagal's journey at the Moselle Open ended in disappointment when he withdrew during his opening round match against Corentin Moutet. The Indian tennis player was trailing 5-7, 0-4 at the time of withdrawal.

Nagal, who showed promise by leading 5-2 in the initial set, faced a sudden reversal in momentum, losing nine successive games to drop the first set.

Moutet continued his dominance in the second set, achieving a double break to secure a 4-0 lead. This marks Moutet's fourth win over Nagal out of six encounters, including their match at the recent Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024