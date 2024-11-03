Sumit Nagal's Moselle Open Defeat and Withdrawal
Sumit Nagal withdrew from the Moselle Open after trailing in the second set against Corentin Moutet. Despite leading 5-2 initially, Nagal lost nine consecutive games to lose the first set. The loss marks Moutet's fourth victory over Nagal in six meetings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Metz | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST
- Country:
- France
Sumit Nagal's journey at the Moselle Open ended in disappointment when he withdrew during his opening round match against Corentin Moutet. The Indian tennis player was trailing 5-7, 0-4 at the time of withdrawal.
Nagal, who showed promise by leading 5-2 in the initial set, faced a sudden reversal in momentum, losing nine successive games to drop the first set.
Moutet continued his dominance in the second set, achieving a double break to secure a 4-0 lead. This marks Moutet's fourth win over Nagal out of six encounters, including their match at the recent Paris Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI Challenges Karnataka's Withdrawal of Probe Consent in Shivakumar DA Case
Tension Rises Over WFI Suspension and Wrestling World Championship Withdrawal
Karnataka Politics: DK Shivakumar Confirms Rebel Leader's Withdrawal
Wrestling Showdown: Athletes Escalate Protest Against WFI's Withdrawal
Demand for Full Withdrawal: The Key to Peace in Ukraine