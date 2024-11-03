Sumit Nagal's Moselle Open Defeat and Withdrawal

Sumit Nagal's journey at the Moselle Open ended in disappointment when he withdrew during his opening round match against Corentin Moutet. The Indian tennis player was trailing 5-7, 0-4 at the time of withdrawal.

Nagal, who showed promise by leading 5-2 in the initial set, faced a sudden reversal in momentum, losing nine successive games to drop the first set.

Moutet continued his dominance in the second set, achieving a double break to secure a 4-0 lead. This marks Moutet's fourth win over Nagal out of six encounters, including their match at the recent Paris Olympics.

