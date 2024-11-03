Swiatek Battles Rust to Launch WTA Finals Campaign
Iga Swiatek overcame a sluggish start to defeat Barbora Krejcikova in her WTA Finals opener in Riyadh. After trailing, Swiatek rallied to secure a 4-6 7-5 6-2 win. Despite recent challenges, she aims to reclaim the top world ranking. The competition continues with notable matches in both the Orange and Purple Groups.
Iga Swiatek showed determination and skill as she navigated a challenging start to her WTA Finals campaign in Riyadh. Returning after a two-month break, the world number two tennis star initially struggled but eventually secured a 4-6 7-5 6-2 win over Barbora Krejcikova.
With a shaky beginning, Swiatek seemed off-form, surrendering the first set. However, her resilience shone through as she clawed back to level the match, aided by strong support from fans at King Saud University Indoor Arena. "I heard it for sure. I missed that," she noted gratefully.
Swiatek's victory was crucial in her quest to reclaim the top world ranking from Aryna Sabalenka. With more gripping matches ahead, the competition in both the Orange and Purple Groups promises high-stakes tennis action.
(With inputs from agencies.)