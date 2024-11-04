Left Menu

Verstappen's Spectacular Comeback: From 17th to Victory in Brazil

Max Verstappen clinched a stunning victory from 17th position in a chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix, extending his lead in the Formula One championship. This triumph widened his title advantage to 62 points over Lando Norris, who finished sixth. Alpine's unexpected podium finishes elevated them in standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 04:43 IST
Verstappen's Spectacular Comeback: From 17th to Victory in Brazil
Verstappen

Max Verstappen delivered a breathtaking performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix, coming from 17th on the grid to claim a notable victory. This win marked his eighth of the season, extending his lead in the Formula One championship race.

Verstappen's triumph dealt a significant blow to Lando Norris's title aspirations, as the McLaren driver finished sixth. With the title lead expanding to 62 points, Verstappen could potentially secure his fourth championship in the next race in Las Vegas.

In a race filled with drama, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly seized an unexpected second and third place, catapulting Alpine up in the standings. The chaotic event saw numerous incidents, including significant penalties and delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024