Verstappen's Spectacular Comeback: From 17th to Victory in Brazil

Max Verstappen delivered a breathtaking performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix, coming from 17th on the grid to claim a notable victory. This win marked his eighth of the season, extending his lead in the Formula One championship race.

Verstappen's triumph dealt a significant blow to Lando Norris's title aspirations, as the McLaren driver finished sixth. With the title lead expanding to 62 points, Verstappen could potentially secure his fourth championship in the next race in Las Vegas.

In a race filled with drama, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly seized an unexpected second and third place, catapulting Alpine up in the standings. The chaotic event saw numerous incidents, including significant penalties and delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)