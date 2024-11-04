Left Menu

Australia Elects to Bowl in ODI Opener Against Pakistan

Australia's captain Pat Cummins has chosen to bowl after winning the toss in the first ODI against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The series includes three matches, with subsequent games in Adelaide and Perth. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan emphasizes learning from past errors.

Australia Elects to Bowl in ODI Opener Against Pakistan
Mitchell Marsh with Australian team (Image: Ausmencricket/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, Australia's captain Pat Cummins opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Pakistan in the opening One Day International at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. The match kicks off a three-game series, with subsequent fixtures set for Friday in Adelaide and Sunday in Perth.

Expressing confidence, Cummins said they wanted the first attempt on the MCG pitch. Meanwhile, Pakistan's skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan emphasized the importance of learning from previous missteps, referencing their World Cup performance, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The teams were confirmed on Sunday, unveiling a line-up for Pakistan that includes stars like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, while Australia's squad features notable players such as Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell, supported by pace from Josh Inglis and Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

