Paragliding Perils in Dhauladhar: Rescues and Mishaps in Himachal
A Polish paraglider, Andrew Babinski, is stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Dhauladhar hills following a collision. Despite attempts to airlift him, challenging terrain hindered rescue operations. Concurrently, the Paragliding World Cup 2024 faces additional incidents, including an Australian participant's injury and multiple fatal crashes in the preceding week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:01 IST
- India
A Polish paraglider found himself stranded in the rugged Dhauladhar hills after a mid-air collision, according to local authorities.
Andrew Babinski, the trapped paraglider, faced failed airlift attempts due to the inhospitable terrain. Rescuers are optimistic about reaching him soon with a land search team.
Meanwhile, as the Paragliding World Cup 2024 kicks off in Bir Billing, safety remains a priority with numerous incidents, including an Australian pilot's leg injury and recent fatal accidents raising concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
