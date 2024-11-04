Paragliding Perils in Dhauladhar: Rescues and Mishaps in Himachal

A Polish paraglider found himself stranded in the rugged Dhauladhar hills after a mid-air collision, according to local authorities.

Andrew Babinski, the trapped paraglider, faced failed airlift attempts due to the inhospitable terrain. Rescuers are optimistic about reaching him soon with a land search team.

Meanwhile, as the Paragliding World Cup 2024 kicks off in Bir Billing, safety remains a priority with numerous incidents, including an Australian pilot's leg injury and recent fatal accidents raising concern.

