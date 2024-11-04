Left Menu

Captain Pat Cummins Secures Thrilling Win for Australia Against Pakistan

Captain Pat Cummins led Australia to a tense two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first ODI. Cummins' composed 32 runs saw his team chase down 204 after a middle-order collapse. Mitchell Starc's fiery pace dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, restricting them to 203. Cummins' all-round performance was pivotal in securing the win.

Updated: 04-11-2024 17:16 IST
Captain Pat Cummins showcased exceptional leadership to guide Australia to a nerve-wracking two-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the first One Day International. Cummins' steady 32 runs off 31 balls played a key role in achieving the 204-run target, after Australia's middle-order faltered.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc's aggressive bowling stifled Pakistan, dismissing them for 203. Starc, along with Cummins, who marked his return to international cricket, skillfully spearheaded the Australian bowling attack. Cummins, choosing to field first, secured a commendable 2-39, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Despite setbacks, including Pakistan's pace-dominated assault, Cummins remained composed, partnering with Sean Abbott to clinch victory. The Aussies now hold a 1-0 lead in the series, with the next match set in Adelaide. Cummins' performance underlines his pivotal role in the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

